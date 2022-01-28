UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Hinder Flow Of Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Does Not Hinder Flow of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States is doing everything possible to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and does not do anything to hinder the flow of such aid into the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We want to be very clear to the international community that not only are we not standing in the way of the provision of much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, but we are doing everything we can to facilitate the flow of vital assistance and support to the Afghan people," Price said during a press briefing.

The United States has committed $308 million to the people of Afghanistan earlier this month bringing the total humanitarian assistance to more than half a billion Dollars since mid-August alone, Price noted.

Price claims the United States remains a humanitarian leader with respect to Afghanistan and will continue to be one while the scale of the crisis in the country continues to be enormous and requires a global response.

The Afghan economy has been crumbling since the Taliban takeover and withdrawal of foreign troops last fall. The country's foreign assets were frozen and a number of countries and organizations refused to cooperate with the Taliban. The WHO and other United Nations agencies have pledged to continue humanitarian help to the people of Afghanistan regardless of political circumstances.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Price United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

2 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

2 hours ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>