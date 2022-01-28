US Does Not Hinder Flow of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States is doing everything possible to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and does not do anything to hinder the flow of such aid into the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We want to be very clear to the international community that not only are we not standing in the way of the provision of much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, but we are doing everything we can to facilitate the flow of vital assistance and support to the Afghan people," Price said during a press briefing.

The United States has committed $308 million to the people of Afghanistan earlier this month bringing the total humanitarian assistance to more than half a billion Dollars since mid-August alone, Price noted.

Price claims the United States remains a humanitarian leader with respect to Afghanistan and will continue to be one while the scale of the crisis in the country continues to be enormous and requires a global response.

The Afghan economy has been crumbling since the Taliban takeover and withdrawal of foreign troops last fall. The country's foreign assets were frozen and a number of countries and organizations refused to cooperate with the Taliban. The WHO and other United Nations agencies have pledged to continue humanitarian help to the people of Afghanistan regardless of political circumstances.