US Does Not Intend To 'Contain' China, But Will Act To Defend World Order - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Does Not Intend to 'Contain' China, But Will Act to Defend World Order - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The US goal is not to contain China, but Washington will act if Beijing tries to undermine the international order, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday.

"It is not our purpose to try to contain China or to hold China down, what we are trying to do is to uphold the international rules-based order that our countries have invested so much in, over so many decades," Blinken said at a joint presser with UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

"When any country - China or otherwise - takes action that challenge or undermine or seek to erode that rules-based order and not make good on the commitments that they've made to that order, we will stand up and defend the order."

More Stories From World

