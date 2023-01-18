US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash in Which Ukraine Interior Minister Died - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States does not know what caused the helicopter crash in the Kiev region in which Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky died, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The United States does not know what caused the helicopter crash in the Kiev region in which Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky died, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings earlier in the day, killing 14 people, including one child, and injuring 25 others. Police said Monastyrsky and his First Deputy Yevgeny Enin died in the accident.

"I don't have any notion right now as to what caused that crash to occur. Ukraine is investigating, we certainly aren't going to get ahead of them in their efforts," Kirby said. "We simply do not know."