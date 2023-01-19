US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash That Killed Ukrainian Interior Minister - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United States does not know the cause of the helicopter crash in the Kiev region that killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings, killing 14 people, including one child, and injuring 25 others. Monastyrskyy, his First Deputy Yevgeny Enin, the ministry's state secretary Yuri Lubkovych and their aides died in the incident, police said.

"I don't have any notion right now as to what caused that crash to occur. Ukraine is investigating, we certainly aren't going to get ahead of them in their efforts," Kirby said.

"We simply do not know."

US President Joe Biden issued a statement on the crash extending his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the incident.

Biden praised Monastyrskyy and his team for their work in the Ukrainian government to reform the country's institutions.

"A reformer and patriot, Mr. Monastyrskyy championed the will of the Ukrainian people. We will continue to honor that legacy through efforts to strengthen Ukraine's institutions, and in our unfailing partnership with the people of Ukraine to keep the flame of freedom bright," Biden said in the statement.

The US stands with the people of Ukraine in the wake of the incident, and will continue to support the country for "as long as it takes," Biden added.