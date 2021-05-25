UrduPoint.com
US Does Not Know If Iran Willing To Return To Full Compliance With JCPOA - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

US Does Not Know if Iran Willing to Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The United States still does not know whether Iran is willing and able to make the decision to return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"We're about to engage in I think the fifth round of discussions in Vienna and we still don't know the answer to the most important question which is whether Iran is actually willing and able to make the decisions it needs to make to come back into full compliance," Blinken said during a press conference.

