US Does Not Know Or Have Indication That Putin Gave Concrete Order On Ukraine - Official
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:57 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The United States does not know or have a clear indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given an affirmative order on Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday.
Putin and Joe Biden will hold an online meeting on Tuesday.
"We do not know or have a clear indication that Putin has actually given an affirmative order here. It's more about planning intentions and the kinds of movements we've seen," the official said.