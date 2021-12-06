UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Know Or Have Indication That Putin Gave Concrete Order On Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The United States does not know or have a clear indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given an affirmative order on Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday.

Putin and Joe Biden will hold an online meeting on Tuesday.

"We do not know or have a clear indication that Putin has actually given an affirmative order here. It's more about planning intentions and the kinds of movements we've seen," the official said.

