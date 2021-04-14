UrduPoint.com
US Does Not Know Origins Of COVID-19, Lab Accident Among Two Scenarios - Intel Director

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:24 PM

US Does Not Know Origins of COVID-19, Lab Accident Among Two Scenarios - Intel Director

The US intelligence community still does not know the origins of the COVID-19 virus and believes it could have emerged naturally after a human contact with an animal or through a laboratory accident, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said during on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The US intelligence community still does not know the origins of the COVID-19 virus and believes it could have emerged naturally after a human contact with an animal or through a laboratory accident, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said during on Wednesday.

"It is absolutely accurate that the intelligence community doesn't know exactly where, when or how COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially. And basically components have coalesced around two alternative theories. These scenarios are: it emerged naturally from human contact with an infected animal, or it was a laboratory accident," Haines said in testimony to the Senate.

