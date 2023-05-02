MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The United States cannot know Russia's casualties in the special operation, they are pulling the figures out of a hat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, several media outlets reported, citing US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, that Russia has allegedly more than 100,000 soldiers killed or seriously wounded during the course of the special military operation.

"Pulling out figures out of a hat, Washington does not have the opportunity to give any correct figures, they do not have such data, this is how it should be treated. It is necessary to focus only on those figures that are published in a timely manner by the Russian Defense Ministry," Peskov said, commenting on a relevant question.