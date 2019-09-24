UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Does Not Need, Has Not Asked Other Governments To Mediate With Iran - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:20 AM

US Does Not Need, Has Not Asked Other Governments to Mediate With Iran - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States does not require, has not asked for and will not utilize other governments, including those of allied nations, to serve as mediators of any kind with Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

"We don't need a mediator: We're not looking for any mediators," Trump told a televised joint press conference with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt after their bilateral meeting at the United Nations on Monday. "They [the Iranians] know who to call."

Trump also told the press conference he was not ruling out the possibility of meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is also attending the UN General Assembly this week.

"We'll see what will happen... We don't have anything scheduled at this moment," Trump said, adding that he never rules anything out.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a meeting between Rouhani and Trump at the UN General Assembly would be possible, but only in the "5+1" format like the one used to agree to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and not at the bilateral level.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Egypt Nuclear Trump United States 2015

Recent Stories

Cyclone Hikaa will not impact UAE: NCM

11 minutes ago

UAE set to become world leader in future learning

11 minutes ago

ADX explores cooperation with Chinese counterpart

26 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Energy Minister Expected to Speak at Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Decision to suspend UK parliament was 'unlawful': ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.