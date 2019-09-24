US Does Not Need, Has Not Asked Other Governments to Mediate With Iran - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States does not require, has not asked for and will not utilize other governments, including those of allied nations, to serve as mediators of any kind with Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

"We don't need a mediator: We're not looking for any mediators," Trump told a televised joint press conference with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt after their bilateral meeting at the United Nations on Monday. "They [the Iranians] know who to call."

Trump also told the press conference he was not ruling out the possibility of meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is also attending the UN General Assembly this week.

"We'll see what will happen... We don't have anything scheduled at this moment," Trump said, adding that he never rules anything out.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a meeting between Rouhani and Trump at the UN General Assembly would be possible, but only in the "5+1" format like the one used to agree to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and not at the bilateral level.