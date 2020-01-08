US Does Not Need Middle East Oil - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United States does not need middle East oil having achieved energy independence, US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.

"Over the last three years under my leadership our economy is stronger than ever before.

America has achieved energy independence," Trump said. "We are now the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. We are independent and we do not need Middle East oil."

He added that this historic achievement changed US strategic priorities in the region and broadened available options.