UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Does Not Need Middle East Oil - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Does Not Need Middle East Oil - Trump

The United States does not need Middle East oil having achieved energy independence, US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United States does not need middle East oil having achieved energy independence, US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.

"Over the last three years under my leadership our economy is stronger than ever before.

America has achieved energy independence," Trump said. "We are now the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. We are independent and we do not need Middle East oil."

He added that this historic achievement changed US strategic priorities in the region and broadened available options.

Related Topics

World Oil Trump Independence United States Middle East Gas

Recent Stories

SCFD organises workshop on Financial Performance E ..

16 minutes ago

Ruwad’s Board of Directors reviews 2019 Q4 perfo ..

16 minutes ago

ATP Cup results - collated

21 seconds ago

US Ready to Offer Ukraine All Possible Assistance ..

22 seconds ago

Trump Urges Iran to Abandon Nuclear Ambitions

24 seconds ago

Trump Cites Islamic State Defeat as Opening for US ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.