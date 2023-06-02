UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Need To Increase Nuclear Forces To Successfully Deter Competitors - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 07:41 PM

US Does Not Need to Increase Nuclear Forces to Successfully Deter Competitors - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States does not need to increase its nuclear forces to outnumber the combined total of Russia and China in order to successfully deter them, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The United States does not need to increase our nuclear forces just to outnumber the combined total of our competitors in order to successfully deter them," Sullivan said in a speech at the Arms Control Association.

