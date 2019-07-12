US Does Not Plan to Discuss Ukraine at Religious Forum in Washington - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Trump administration does not anticipate a discussion on the situation with hijacking churches in Ukraine at the Second Ministerial on Religious Freedom in Washington next week, Ambassador-at-Large Samuel Brownback told reporters on Thursday.

"I would not anticipate it will be any discussion of Ukrainian property issues," Brownback said, when asked whether the United States will urge Ukrainian authorities and newly-established church to stop hijacking of cathedrals from the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

On January 6, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople handed over the tomos of autocephaly, a document that grants Orthodox churches autonomy, to the newly established Ukrainian church. Since that time there were multiply reports about violent seizures of cathedrals from the canonical church.

Brownback reiterated that the United States supported Patriarch Bartholomew's decision.

No one local Orthodox church in the world recognized the new organization. However, Brownback said that this is "the church decision that [Patriarch Bartholomew] has made."

"The property issue should be resolved by the church and religious officials in Ukraine," he added.

The US diplomat said that the upcoming ministerial will be the largest religious forum in the world. Over 1,000 religious and civil society leaders, as well as government officials are planning to participate in the event, he said.

The Russian Orthodox Church along with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate refused to recognize the establishment of the new church structure in Ukraine and Constantinople's decision to grant it autocephaly. The Moscow Patriarchate described the situation as the "legalization of schism," stressing that it would have catastrophic consequences and affect millions of Christians in Ukraine and other countries.