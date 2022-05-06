US Does Not Provide Intel on Location of Russian Military Leaders - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The United States does not provide intelligence on the location of Russian military leadership on the battlefield or participate in Ukrainian targeting decisions, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military," Kirby told a press briefing. "Ukrainians have, quite frankly, a lot more information than we do. This is their country, their territory, and they have capable intelligence collection abilities of their own."

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Washington has provided Kiev with intelligence that led to the killing of "many" Russian generals. The United States prohibits itself from providing intelligence about Russia's "most senior" military leaders, the report said.