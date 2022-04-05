UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Refute Russia Responsible For Events In Bucha Moscow Calls Staged - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Does Not Refute Russia Responsible for Events in Bucha Moscow Calls Staged - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday that the US Department of Defense does not refute that Russian forces are responsible for events in Bucha, Ukraine, which Moscow calls a staged provocation.

"I think it's fairly obvious, not just to us but to the world, that Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in Bucha," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that the United States does not know exactly what Russian units, whether they're contractors or Chechens, are allegedly responsible for the events in Bucha.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said earlier on Monday that Russia has factual evidence that proves that Russian forces have not committed the alleged atrocities, which it intends to present to the UN Security Council as soon as possible.

Russian armed forces withdrew from Bucha as part of an effort to bolster peace talks in Turkey well before the allegations of atrocities emerged, according to Nebenzia.

Nebenzia said the accusations are a staged provocation of the situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Pentagon United States From

Recent Stories

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Ta ..

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Wester ..

Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Western Mexico - Reports

2 hours ago
 Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab Sta ..

Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 hours ago
 Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to ..

Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to Friendly Ties With Russia - E ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Mini ..

Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry, 40 Diplomats Expelled - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.