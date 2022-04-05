US Does Not Refute Russia Responsible for Events in Bucha Moscow Calls Staged - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday that the US Department of Defense does not refute that Russian forces are responsible for events in Bucha, Ukraine, which Moscow calls a staged provocation.

"I think it's fairly obvious, not just to us but to the world, that Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in Bucha," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that the United States does not know exactly what Russian units, whether they're contractors or Chechens, are allegedly responsible for the events in Bucha.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said earlier on Monday that Russia has factual evidence that proves that Russian forces have not committed the alleged atrocities, which it intends to present to the UN Security Council as soon as possible.

Russian armed forces withdrew from Bucha as part of an effort to bolster peace talks in Turkey well before the allegations of atrocities emerged, according to Nebenzia.

Nebenzia said the accusations are a staged provocation of the situation in Ukraine.