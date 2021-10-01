UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Rule Out Blinken-Macron Meeting During Top Diplomat's Trip To Paris - Donfried

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:51 PM

US Does Not Rule Out Blinken-Macron Meeting During Top Diplomat's Trip to Paris - Donfried

The United States does not rule out a meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron during the top diplomat's trip to Paris, Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United States does not rule out a meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron during the top diplomat's trip to Paris, Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said on Friday.

"We are still working on specific bilateral engagements that the Secretary will have when he is in Paris," Donfried said during a press briefing.

Blinken will meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss bilateral cooperation on a range of issues, Donfried added.

Related Topics

Paris United States Top

Recent Stories

Rain with isolated heavy falls likely in various p ..

Rain with isolated heavy falls likely in various parts of country: PMD

30 seconds ago
 Situation in Karachi under control, despite 8/9 ho ..

Situation in Karachi under control, despite 8/9 hours continuous rain: Administr ..

31 seconds ago
 Danish Foreign Minister lauds Pakistan's role in A ..

Danish Foreign Minister lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, successful ev ..

33 seconds ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai will shape coming era in history o ..

Expo 2020 Dubai will shape coming era in history of civilisation: Saqr Ghobash

37 minutes ago
 2-day annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Musa Shah Renal ..

2-day annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Musa Shah Renal, others from Oct 2

36 minutes ago
 Govt to establish 'Sirat-ul-Nabi' Advisory Council ..

Govt to establish 'Sirat-ul-Nabi' Advisory Council to address specific issues

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.