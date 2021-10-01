(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United States does not rule out a meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron during the top diplomat's trip to Paris, Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said on Friday.

"We are still working on specific bilateral engagements that the Secretary will have when he is in Paris," Donfried said during a press briefing.

Blinken will meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss bilateral cooperation on a range of issues, Donfried added.