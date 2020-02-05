WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States is not ruling out sanctions against Russian oil company Rosneft for its cooperation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"Absolutely, everything is an option as regards [to] creating pressure, whether it's towards a Russia entity that is supporting Maduro or others," the official said when asked if the United States is considering an option to impose sanctions on Rosneft.