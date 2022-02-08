US Does Not Rule Out Sending More Troops to Europe - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States does not rule out deploying additional forces to Europe, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are in constant contact, of course, with the Defense Department but also with our NATO partners about what their needs are.

So I don't have anything to predict for you other than to reiterate what was said last week... is that we leave the door open to that possibility," Psaki said when asked about the possibility of sending additional forces to Europe.

When further asked whether it is an active possibility at this moment, she stated, "it always has been."