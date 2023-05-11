US Does Not Sanction Russian Grain-Deal Products, Speaks to Banks Regularly - US Official

The United States is in contact with financial institutions and does not sanction Russian products or transactions in food or fertilizers, the Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US Department of State Jim O'Brien said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The United States is in contact with financial institutions and does not sanction Russian products or transactions in food or fertilizers, the Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US Department of State Jim O'Brien said on Thursday.

"We speak with US and foreign banks regularly, to make clear what our position is. We do not sanction Russian food and fertilizer or transactions in food and fertilizer," O'Brian said.

We have made it clear by publishing general licenses, he added.

Earlier today, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if there is no agreement on its extension by May 18.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the conflict. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions. The deal has since been extended twice, most recently in March, and is due to expire on May 18.