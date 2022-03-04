US Does Not See Any Radioactive Leakage at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Senior US Official

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 09:07 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States has not seen any radioactive leakage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.
"We don't see any radioactive leakage," the official said.