US Does Not See Any Radioactive Leakage At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Senior US Official

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 09:07 PM

The United States has not seen any radioactive leakage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States has not seen any radioactive leakage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.

"We don't see any radioactive leakage," the official said.

