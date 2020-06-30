US Does Not See Astana Format as 'Particularly Helpful' to Tackle Syrian Crisis - Jeffrey

The United States does not see the Astana format as "particularly helpful" for resolving the Syrian crisis, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said on Tuesday, commenting on the upcoming video conference of Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders

"US does not see the Astana group as a particularly helpful way to resolve Syrian conflict ...

There has been a number of ceasefire agreements that have been crashed. We don't see it as contribution there," Jeffrey said, asked to comment on the trilateral virtual summit.

He added that the US believes the peaceful resolution should be found through UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen's efforts.

The US maintains regular contacts with Russia and Turkey on the Syrian issue, the special representative noted.