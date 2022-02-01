UrduPoint.com

US Does Not See De-Escalation From Russia On Situation Regarding Ukraine - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 03:20 AM

US Does Not See De-Escalation From Russia on Situation Regarding Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United States does not see any signs of de-escalation from Russia of the situation regarding Ukraine, but continues to urge Moscow to make steps in this direction, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"You heard this from Victoria Nuland yesterday that we have consistently called for de-escalation, for genuine indications of de-escalation (in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict), and we have, broadly speaking, not seen that," Price said during a press briefing on Monday.

Price added that he is not familiar with any reports published over the weekend that claimed several thousand Russian troops returned to their permanent bases.

The United States and its allies have accused Russia of amassing troops near the border with Ukraine and planning to invade the country.

Russia has dismissed the claims, saying it does not plan to attack any country but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Moreover, Moscow has said NATO's activities and plans to move eastward including in Ukraine, represents a threat to Russia's national security and will not be tolerated.

The tensions escalated since last week, as NATO began deploying additional troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in anticipation of the alleged invasion, which Moscow deems to be a pretext for a provocation and Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the resolution of the conflict in the Donbas breakaway region.

