US Does Not See Iran Nuclear Deal Coming Together Anytime Soon - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 09:55 PM

The United States does not see the Iran nuclear deal coming together anytime soon and is doubtful about any progress in the near future at a time when Tehran is "cracking down" on its citizens and selling drones to Russia, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

"We simply don't see a deal coming together anytime soon while Iran continues to kill its own citizens, and selling UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) to Russia," Kirby said during a press briefing. "Now we don't anticipate any progress (on the deal) anytime in the near future. That's just not our focus."

On Monday, a video surfaced showing US President Joe Biden saying on the sidelines of a midterm election rally that the Iran nuclear deal is "dead." The president added he will not formally announce this.

