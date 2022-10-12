(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States does not see statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia is open to hold talks on Ukraine as constructive or genuine, US State Department spokesman Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The timing is notable because these statements came within hours of a barrage of rocket missiles that targeted the capital city in Ukraine, they targeted other (of) Ukraine's towns and cities," Price said. "We see this as posturing, we do not see this as a constructive legitimate offer to engage in the dialogue and diplomacy that is absolutely necessary to see an end to this brutal war of aggression against the people, state, the government of Ukraine."

Lavrov slammed on Tuesday US statements that Russia left unanswered Washington's proposals on negotiations on Ukraine as lies, noting that Moscow received no serious proposals.