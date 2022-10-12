UrduPoint.com

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer To Hold Talks On Ukraine As Constructive - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 12:37 AM

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State Dept.

The United States does not see statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia is open to hold talks on Ukraine as constructive or genuine, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States does not see statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia is open to hold talks on Ukraine as constructive or genuine, US State Department spokesman Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The timing is notable because these statements came within hours of a barrage of rocket missiles that targeted the capital city in Ukraine, they targeted other (of) Ukraine's towns and cities," Price said. "We see this as posturing, we do not see this as a constructive legitimate offer to engage in the dialogue and diplomacy that is absolutely necessary to see an end to this brutal war of aggression against the people, state, the government of Ukraine."

Lavrov slammed on Tuesday US statements that Russia left unanswered Washington's proposals on negotiations on Ukraine as lies, noting that Moscow received no serious proposals.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Price United States Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

30 minutes ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

9 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.