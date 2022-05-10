UrduPoint.com

US Does Not See Reason To Be Concerned About Russian Nuke Use - Senior Intel Official

Published May 10, 2022

The United States does not currently see a reason to be concerned about Russian tactical nuclear weapons usage, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The United States does not currently see a reason to be concerned about Russian tactical nuclear weapons usage, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said on Tuesday.

"Right now we do not see that, and I think that's a huge warning issue for us and something that we're very focused on," Berrier said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on global threats when asked about whether there is a serious or immediate prospect of nuclear weapons usage.

