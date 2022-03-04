US Does Not See Russia Being Removed From UN Security Council - White House
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States does not see Russia being removed from the UN Security Council, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
"We don't see that happening. We certainly understand they have a permanent seat on UN Security Council," Psaki told journalists when asked about the possibility of Russia being removed from the body.