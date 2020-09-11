UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Does Not Seek Control Of Belarus Opposition - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

US Does Not Seek Control of Belarus Opposition - State Department

The United States respects the sovereignty of Belarus and does not seek to control its opposition, despite ongoing its contacts with them, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The United States respects the sovereignty of Belarus and does not seek to control its opposition, despite ongoing its contacts with them, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told reporters on Friday.

"We respect the sovereignty of all the Belarusian peoples. We do not want to control the opposition, this is not our goal," Biegun said during a phone briefing through a Russian-language translator.

Since August 9, the Belarusian opposition has been staging mass protests after disputing the results of the election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

"Of course, we maintain some contact, in particular with the leaders of the Coordination council.

We hope to support the voice and aspirations of the Belarusian people," Biegun said. "The US will certainly use its international influence to create conditions for free elections in Belarus."

The Coordination council of Belarus was set up by the opposition members who reject the results of the presidential election. State prosecutors launched proceedings against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security.

The council says its goals and methods of work comply with the country's constitution. To date, all members of the opposition coordination council have been detained, arrested or are abroad, except for Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, a recipient of the Nobel prize in Literature.

Related Topics

Election Vote Belarus United States August All Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

17 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry shows ..

1 minute ago

Gang of motorcycle lifters busted

1 minute ago

CEC inaugurates Election Commission of Pakistan's ..

1 minute ago

Police and industrialists should collaborate to de ..

1 minute ago

Russia, China to Counter Attempts to Revise WWII R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.