US Does Not Seek Control of Belarus Opposition - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The United States respects the sovereignty of Belarus and does not seek to control its opposition, despite ongoing its contacts with them, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told reporters on Friday.

"We respect the sovereignty of all the Belarusian peoples. We do not want to control the opposition, this is not our goal," Biegun said during a phone briefing through a Russian-language translator.

Since August 9, the Belarusian opposition has been staging mass protests after disputing the results of the election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

"Of course, we maintain some contact, in particular with the leaders of the Coordination council.

We hope to support the voice and aspirations of the Belarusian people," Biegun said. "The US will certainly use its international influence to create conditions for free elections in Belarus."

The Coordination council of Belarus was set up by the opposition members who reject the results of the presidential election. State prosecutors launched proceedings against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security.

The council says its goals and methods of work comply with the country's constitution. To date, all members of the opposition coordination council have been detained, arrested or are abroad, except for Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, a recipient of the Nobel prize in Literature.