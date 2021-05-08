UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Does Not Seek To Contain Russia Or China - Deputy Secretary Of State

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Does Not Seek to Contain Russia or China - Deputy Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The Biden administration is not trying to contain Russia and China and will seek cooperation with both countries when it is their mutual interest to do so, Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday.

"Our effort is not to contain Russia or China. They have a place in the world," Sherman told a forum on US-European Union cooperation organized by the Atlantic Council. "We are cooperating where it is in our interest to do so. We are competing effectively. We know there are areas where we need to cooperate with China."

Sherman listed key areas of mutually beneficial cooperation with Beijing included health, nuclear arms control and climate. The United States also wanted to maintain diplomatic communications with Russia and continued to work with the Kremlin in other key areas, she added.

"We want to maintain a dialogue with Russia. ...We are also working on Russia where the Arctic is concerned. There will be an Arctic Council meeting Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken will be attending. We were very glad on climate change that President [Vladimir] Putin and Xi [Jinping] attended [the recent international meeting]," she said.

Sherman noted that Russia and China understood that the current global coronavirus pandemic was in some measure connected to climate change.

She also cautioned that there remained areas where Washington and Beijing so would continue to be adversaries including the South China Sea, Hong Kong and the status of the Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Related Topics

World Russia China Washington Nuclear Beijing Hong Kong Vladimir Putin Sherman United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 minutes ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

8 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

8 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

8 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.