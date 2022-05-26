UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Seek To Transform China's Political System - Blinken

May 26, 2022

The United States does not seek to change China's political system to its version of democracy despite differences in opinion over the best way to govern, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"Beijing believes that its model is the better one, that a party-led, centralized system is more efficient, less messy (and) ultimately superior to democracy. We do not seek to transform China's political system. Our task is to prove once again that democracy can meet urgent challenges, create opportunity (and) advance human dignity," Blinken said in remarks at the Asia Society.

