US Does Not Seek War Between NATO, Russia - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States does not want to see a war between NATO and Russia and wants the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, a senior administration official told reporters.

"The second objective the President (Joe Biden) outlined in the op-ed is that we do not seek a war between NATO and Russia, the President has been clear that we will not be directly engaged in this conflict either by sending American troops to fight in Ukraine or by attacking Russian forces," the official said Tuesday. "We want to see Russia end its war on Ukraine as quickly as possible."