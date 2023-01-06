US Does Not Support Normalization of Ties with Assad Govt - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The United States does not support other countries normalizing ties with the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday, commenting on the planned meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Assad.

"We've seen reports of potential meetings whether it's a bilateral meeting, whether it is a trilateral discussion involving Russia as well, our policy has not changed," Price said. "We will not normalise and we do not support other countries normalizing relations with the Assad regime."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in late December that a meeting between the Turkish, Syrian and Russian leaders has been scheduled, but not for January.

On December 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had offered to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting between the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Syria, which will be preceded by a meeting of the heads of the intelligence services, defense and foreign ministries. On December 28, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

Even though Ankara believes that the Syrian authorities have not cooperated in the fight against terrorism due to political differences, there is room for joint work in the future, Cavusoglu said, adding that current negotiations with Damascus did not prevent Ankara from continuing operations against terrorists on Syrian territory.

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have also been conducting air and ground operations in Syria against armed Kurdish groups. Moscow and Ankara have been acting as mediators in the conflict within various frameworks, such as the mediation group on the Syrian settlement in Astana launched in 2017 or the Congress of the Syrian national dialogue hosted in the Russian city of Sochi in 2018.