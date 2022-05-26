US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence But Will Continue to Expand Relationship - Blinken

The United States does not support the independence of Taiwan but will continue to strengthen relations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States does not support the independence of Taiwan but will continue to strengthen relations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We do not support Taiwan independence and we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means," Blinken said.

"We'll continue to uphold our commitments under Taiwan Relations Act to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability."

Blinken also said the United States will continue to expand cooperation with Taiwan on its many shared interests and values as well as "support Taiwan's meaningful participation in the international community, deepen economic ties consistent with our One China Policy."