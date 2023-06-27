Open Menu

US Does Not Take Position On Russia's Political, Military Leadership - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US Does Not Take Position on Russia's Political, Military Leadership - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States does not take a position either on the Russian political or military leadership in light of the attempted military rebellion in the country over the weekend, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We've gotten a lot of questions with respect to (Russian Defense Minister Sergey) Shoigu, (Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery) Gerasimov... the United States does not take a position on the leadership of the Russian Federation, we do not take a position on the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Our policies have always been with respect to actions that Russia is taking," Miller said during a press briefing.

The private military company Wagner Group seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night.

Prior to that move, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation.

Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat to its bases. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he moves to Belarus.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Company Vladimir Putin Belarus United States Criminals Agreement

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

2 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

3 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

3 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

3 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

3 hours ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

3 hours ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

3 hours ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

3 hours ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

3 hours ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

3 hours ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

3 hours ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From World