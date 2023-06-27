(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States does not take a position either on the Russian political or military leadership in light of the attempted military rebellion in the country over the weekend, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We've gotten a lot of questions with respect to (Russian Defense Minister Sergey) Shoigu, (Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery) Gerasimov... the United States does not take a position on the leadership of the Russian Federation, we do not take a position on the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Our policies have always been with respect to actions that Russia is taking," Miller said during a press briefing.

The private military company Wagner Group seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night.

Prior to that move, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation.

Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat to its bases. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he moves to Belarus.