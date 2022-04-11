US Does Not Think India Should Increase Imports of Russian Energy - Senior Official

The United States does not think that India should increase its imports of Russian energy products and Washington is prepared to help the country diversify its energy imports, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The United States does not think that India should increase its imports of Russian energy products and Washington is prepared to help the country diversify its energy imports, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

"We don't think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and the United States is ready to support India, remain in a conversation with India, about its diversification of imports," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed during a virtual meeting Russian energy imports. The issue will again be discussed by top US and Indian senior officials during a ministerial meeting scheduled for later on Monday, the official said.