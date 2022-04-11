UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Think India Should Increase Imports Of Russian Energy - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 10:40 PM

The United States does not think that India should increase its imports of Russian energy products and Washington is prepared to help the country diversify its energy imports, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday

"We don't think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and the United States is ready to support India, remain in a conversation with India, about its diversification of imports," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed during a virtual meeting Russian energy imports. The issue will again be discussed by top US and Indian senior officials during a ministerial meeting scheduled for later on Monday, the official said.

