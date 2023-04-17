US Does Not Think Ukraine Conflict Poses Threat of Nuclear War With Russia - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States does not believe the ongoing conflict in Ukraine poses a threat of a nuclear war with Russia, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

"In the exchanges that we've had with Russian officials, they have constantly made the point that Russia's nuclear doctrine has not changed, that they would only use a nuclear weapon in the event of an existential threat to the Russian state.

We don't think the war (in Ukraine) poses that threat," Kahl said during a virtual discussion hosted by Foreign Policy.