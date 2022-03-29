US Does Not Train Ukrainian Troops in Poland, Provides Advise Instead - EUCOM Commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The United States is not training Ukrainian forces in Poland but is advising Ukrainian liaisons amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, European Command (EUCOM) head Gen. Tod Wolters said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"I do not believe that we are in the process of currently training military forces from Ukraine in Poland. There are liaisons that are there, they're being given advice, and that's different," Wolters told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

On Monday, President Joe Biden attempted to clarify his recent remarks about deploying US forces to Ukraine and said what he meant was the defense Department was going to train Ukrainian troops that are currently in Poland.

Biden and his administration have repeatedly said the United States will not deploy US troops in Ukraine to fight Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.