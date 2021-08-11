UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Trust Anonymous Reports Of Kabul Falling To Taliban Within 90 Days - Psaki

The Biden administration does not rely on anonymous reports that claim Afghanistan will fall to the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) within the next 90 days but closely monitors the deteriorating security environment in parts of the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

"We don't rely on anonymous assessments. We rely on the intelligence assessments made by the US government," Psaki said during a press briefing. "We are closely watching the deteriorating security conditions in parts of the country, but no particular outcome, in our view, is inevitable."

