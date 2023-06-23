US Does Not View India as 'Counterweight' to China - White House

The United States does not view India as a strategic counterweight to China, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday, amid a state visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023)

"This wasn't about leveraging India to be some sort of counterweight," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We're not viewing India as a counterweight to China, and we weren't approaching the state visit as some sort of messaging opportunity to China."

However, mutual challenges posed to the US and India by China were included on the agenda for discussions between Modi and US President Joe Biden, Kirby said.