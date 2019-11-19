UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Does Not View Israeli Settlements As Inconsistent With International Law - US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:11 PM

US Does Not View Israeli Settlements as Inconsistent With International Law - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The United States no longer views dozens of Jewish settlements established by Israel in the occupied West Bank as inconsistent with international law, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States no longer views dozens of Jewish settlements established by Israel in the occupied West Bank as inconsistent with international law, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday.

"The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law," Pompeo said in a press briefing.

He repudiated a 1978 State Department legal opinion on illegality of settlements, now a home to over 600,000 Israelis. It is the latest of Trump administration moves to bolster Israel's grip over the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories claimed by the Palestinians to establish a state of their own.

Related Topics

Israel Trump Bank Jerusalem United States Jew Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif departs for London in air-ambulance f ..

20 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affai ..

14 minutes ago

Economy in right direction, reforms bearing fruit: ..

14 minutes ago

PM sets new examples of respect for humanity, supr ..

19 minutes ago

Weak global recovery to weigh on S. Korean economy ..

6 minutes ago

Water vapor detected on Europa, Jupiter's moon: st ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.