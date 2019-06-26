UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Does Not Want War With Iran, But Conflict Would Not Last Long - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

US Does Not Want War With Iran, But Conflict Would Not Last Long - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States does not want a war with Iran, but a military conflict would not last very long if it occurs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States does not want a war with Iran, but a military conflict would not last very long if it occurs.

"I hope we don't, but we are in a very strong position," Trump said in an interview with Fox business.

"If something should happen, we are in a very strong position. It wouldn't last very long."

Trump noted that he does not want to send additional US troops to the middle East, even in the case of an armed conflict.

Related Topics

Business Iran Trump United States Middle East

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Madrid organises seminar on culture ..

25 minutes ago

Putin to Discuss Iran, Syria, Ukraine With Merkel ..

9 seconds ago

Sri Lanka to carry on wearing 'lucky' yellow World ..

11 seconds ago

Iraq must not be dragged into another regional war ..

13 seconds ago

Putin, Trump to discuss Iran, arms at G20: Kremlin ..

14 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council starts annual ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.