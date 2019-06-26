US Does Not Want War With Iran, But Conflict Would Not Last Long - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States does not want a war with Iran , but a military conflict would not last very long if it occurs.

"I hope we don't, but we are in a very strong position," Trump said in an interview with Fox business.

"If something should happen, we are in a very strong position. It wouldn't last very long."

Trump noted that he does not want to send additional US troops to the middle East, even in the case of an armed conflict.