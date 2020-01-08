UrduPoint.com
US Does Not Want War With Iran, Will Retaliate If US Citizens Killed- Ambassador To Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump does not want a war with Iran and expects a diplomatic solution to the conflict, but Washington will retaliate if US citizens are killed as a result of Tehran's actions, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said on Wednesday.

"I think that the president's attitude is that he would certainly like to talk and have a diplomatic solution here. We do not want a war, and it is up to the Iranians at this point. If they cross the red line of killing Americans, then, I think, they will be met ” as President Trump said, with incredible response," Grenell told German tabloid Bild.

The ambassador stressed that the United States would do everything possible to protect its troops, diplomats and interests.

"President Trump has said from the very beginning that we do not want a war, we are not interested in a war.

That's why Donald Trump was actually elected, and we have done everything to make sure that that this does not happen. President Trump has had incredible patience, as we have seen over the past several months," the diplomat added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC's commander Qasem Soleimani. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters. According to Iranian media reports, 80 US servicemen were killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.

