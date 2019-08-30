(@FahadShabbir)

President Donald Trump on Friday denied his trade wars were harming the US economy, instead blaming the Federal Reserve for allowing a strong dollar that makes American exports less competitive

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday denied his trade wars were harming the US economy, instead blaming the Federal Reserve for allowing a strong Dollar that makes American exports less competitive.

"We don't have a Tariff problem.... we have a Fed problem," Trump said on Twitter.

He said as the euro falls against the dollar, it is "giving them a big exportand manufacturing advantage," while his aggressive tariffs are taking care of"bad and/or unfair players."