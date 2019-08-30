UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Doesn't Have A 'tariff Problem', It Has 'a Fed Problem': Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:33 PM

US doesn't have a 'tariff problem', it has 'a Fed problem': Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday denied his trade wars were harming the US economy, instead blaming the Federal Reserve for allowing a strong dollar that makes American exports less competitive

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday denied his trade wars were harming the US economy, instead blaming the Federal Reserve for allowing a strong Dollar that makes American exports less competitive.

"We don't have a Tariff problem.... we have a Fed problem," Trump said on Twitter.

He said as the euro falls against the dollar, it is "giving them a big exportand manufacturing advantage," while his aggressive tariffs are taking care of"bad and/or unfair players."

Related Topics

Exports Dollar Twitter Trump Euro

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

24 minutes ago

Turkey Still Committed to Purchasing US F-35 Fight ..

3 minutes ago

Majority of UK Citizens Expect Johnson to Fail in ..

3 minutes ago

Bahuddin Zakariya University declares BA,BSc resul ..

3 minutes ago

Business community welcomes NAB initiatives

3 minutes ago

Belgian tourists find Pakistan safe, exciting plac ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.