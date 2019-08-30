US Doesn't Have A 'tariff Problem', It Has 'a Fed Problem': Trump
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:33 PM
President Donald Trump on Friday denied his trade wars were harming the US economy, instead blaming the Federal Reserve for allowing a strong dollar that makes American exports less competitive
"We don't have a Tariff problem.... we have a Fed problem," Trump said on Twitter.
He said as the euro falls against the dollar, it is "giving them a big exportand manufacturing advantage," while his aggressive tariffs are taking care of"bad and/or unfair players."