UrduPoint.com

US Doesn't Have Billions To Send To Ukraine, Involvement Risks Nuclear Conflict - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 11:21 PM

US Doesn't Have Billions to Send to Ukraine, Involvement Risks Nuclear Conflict - Lawmaker

US taxpayers cannot afford to continue sending billions more dollars to Ukraine as Washington risks nuclear conflict with Russia over continued involvement in the theater, Congressman Matt Rosendale said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) US taxpayers cannot afford to continue sending billions more Dollars to Ukraine as Washington risks nuclear conflict with Russia over continued involvement in the theater, Congressman Matt Rosendale said on Tuesday.

"American taxpayers don't have $70 billion for Ukraine. I fear our increasing involvement is a threat to our national security and sets us on a collision course with another nuclear power," Rosendale said via social media.

The United States should instead turn its attention towards spending taxpayer funds on domestic issues such as securing the southern border, addressing increased fentanyl use and fighting crime, Rosendale said.

In February, prior to the launch of Russia's special military operation, Rosendale introduced legislation that would prohibit the US government from providing security assistance to Ukraine until a wall is completed on the southern border.

The US has committed over $17.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine under the Biden administration as of Tuesday, following the announcement of a new $625 million security package for Kiev, according to the State Department.

Accusations of nuclear threats followed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent speech, during which he claimed Russia would spare no means to defend its territory.

However, the US has yet to see indications of changes to the Russian nuclear posture that would cause the Pentagon to adjust its own stance, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Social Media Nuclear Pentagon White House Vladimir Putin Kiev United States February Border From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Austin Discusses N. Korea Missile Launch With Japa ..

Austin Discusses N. Korea Missile Launch With Japan, S. Korea Counterparts - Pen ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Urging His Team to Continue Talks With Russi ..

Biden Urging His Team to Continue Talks With Russia to Bring Americans Home - Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany's Lufthansa Defends Barring Russians From ..

Germany's Lufthansa Defends Barring Russians From Boarding

2 minutes ago
 Rossouw ton helps South Africa to consolation T20 ..

Rossouw ton helps South Africa to consolation T20 win

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister thanks EU for 30 million humanitari ..

Prime Minister thanks EU for 30 million humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' North Korea for Balli ..

UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' North Korea for Ballistic Missile Launch - Spokespe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.