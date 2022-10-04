US taxpayers cannot afford to continue sending billions more dollars to Ukraine as Washington risks nuclear conflict with Russia over continued involvement in the theater, Congressman Matt Rosendale said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) US taxpayers cannot afford to continue sending billions more Dollars to Ukraine as Washington risks nuclear conflict with Russia over continued involvement in the theater, Congressman Matt Rosendale said on Tuesday.

"American taxpayers don't have $70 billion for Ukraine. I fear our increasing involvement is a threat to our national security and sets us on a collision course with another nuclear power," Rosendale said via social media.

The United States should instead turn its attention towards spending taxpayer funds on domestic issues such as securing the southern border, addressing increased fentanyl use and fighting crime, Rosendale said.

In February, prior to the launch of Russia's special military operation, Rosendale introduced legislation that would prohibit the US government from providing security assistance to Ukraine until a wall is completed on the southern border.

The US has committed over $17.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine under the Biden administration as of Tuesday, following the announcement of a new $625 million security package for Kiev, according to the State Department.

Accusations of nuclear threats followed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent speech, during which he claimed Russia would spare no means to defend its territory.

However, the US has yet to see indications of changes to the Russian nuclear posture that would cause the Pentagon to adjust its own stance, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.