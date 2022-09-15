UrduPoint.com

US Doesn't Think Prisoner Exchange Talks With Russia Stalled - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 11:52 PM

US Doesn't Think Prisoner Exchange Talks With Russia Stalled - State Dept.

The United States does not think prisoner exchange talks with Russia are stalled, but the process is not moving at the speed it would like, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States does not think prisoner exchange talks with Russia are stalled, but the process is not moving at the speed it would like, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"I wouldn't characterize this process as stalled, it certainly hasn't moved with the speed we would like," Price said during a press briefing when asked about US talks with Russia to release Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Russia Price United States

Recent Stories

Serbian Interior Minister Condemns Calls by US, EU ..

Serbian Interior Minister Condemns Calls by US, EU Ambassadors in Support of LGB ..

29 seconds ago
 US Will Take Every Step to Move Prisoner Swap Talk ..

US Will Take Every Step to Move Prisoner Swap Talks With Russia Forward - State ..

31 seconds ago
 PTI did nothing for people welfare in four years: ..

PTI did nothing for people welfare in four years: Mashhood

34 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz restoring Pakistan's standing in world: ..

PM Shehbaz restoring Pakistan's standing in world: Marriyum

36 seconds ago
 White House Says Republican Governors Using Migran ..

White House Says Republican Governors Using Migrants as Political Pawns

3 minutes ago
 'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river ..

'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river Ravi', says CEO Imran

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.