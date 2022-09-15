The United States does not think prisoner exchange talks with Russia are stalled, but the process is not moving at the speed it would like, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States does not think prisoner exchange talks with Russia are stalled, but the process is not moving at the speed it would like, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"I wouldn't characterize this process as stalled, it certainly hasn't moved with the speed we would like," Price said during a press briefing when asked about US talks with Russia to release Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.