US doing 'everything in our power' to start Afghan charter flights

Ramstein, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Wednesday to press the Taliban to start charter flights out of Afghanistan after criticism the administration was not doing enough to allow evacuations.

"We are working to do everything in our power to support those flights and to get them off the ground," Blinken told reporters, saying the Taliban was holding up flights because some passengers lack documentation.