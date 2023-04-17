The United States is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine's Soviet legacy air defense systems remain viable and Kiev stays in the fight until the moment when Western systems arrive in the country, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine's Soviet legacy air defense systems remain viable and Kiev stays in the fight until the moment when Western systems arrive in the country, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

"We're doing everything we can to both make sure that Ukraine's Soviet legacy air defense systems remain viable and that Western systems arrive so that Ukraine could stay in the fight, and I'm confident that we and our allies will be able to do that," Kahl said during a virtual discussion hosted by Foreign Policy.

Air defense systems will be a top priority during the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base this week with more than 50 participating countries, Kahl added.

According to Kahl, the United States shifted from Soviet legacy systems to NATO standard artillery systems as the conflict in Ukraine moved to the eastern part of the country with 155mm howitzers and HIMARS systems receiving much attention.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that Ukraine's expected spring counteroffensive has been delayed by weather, slow equipment supply, and ammunition shortage.