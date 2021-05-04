US Doing Everything to End Violence, Return Democracy to Myanmar - Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday that he told his United Kingdom counterpart Dominic Raab about the steps the United States is taking to end the violence in Myanmar and return the country to democracy

"It is vital regardless of anything else that the violence cease, that prisoners be released and that Myanmar return to the path of democracy, " Blinken said after meeting with Raab. "I subscribed everything that Dominic said about about some of the things that we are doing or looking at to encourage that."