US Doing Job in Middle East That Iran, Russia and Others Should Be Doing - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The United States is involvement in the middle East and is doing the job that other countries like Iran, Russia, Turkey should be doing.

"The worst mistake that the United States has ever made in my opinion was going into the Middle East," Trump said.

"We're policing areas, we're doing jobs other countries should be doing. We're doing jobs frankly that Europe should be doing. We're doing jobs that Russia should be doing, that Iran should be doing, that Iraq, Turkey, Syria should be doing."