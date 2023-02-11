(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The Justice Department removed one document with classified markings from former Vice President Mike Pence's home after conducting a five-hour search of the property, Pence's spokesperson Devin O'Malley said on Friday.

"The Department of Justice completed a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours and removed one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president's counsel," Pence's spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement circulated via Twitter.