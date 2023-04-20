US Dollar Becoming 'Toxic', Its Role in Daily Operations Decreasing- Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) While the US Dollar remains strong and valued in international relations, it is becoming toxic in daily operations and its role is decreasing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday.

"The US dollar, being strong, is still toxic for everyday operations. It's not a mainstream trend, probably, but I believe it might become a mainstream trend," Pankin told reporters. "The dollar is strong, it's still valued in world relations, but its role is decreasing due to the Yuan, the EU (European Union) ...US reserves are toxic."