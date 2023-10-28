Open Menu

U.S. Dollar Decreases After PCE Data

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) -- The U.S. Dollar lost in late trading on Friday, as personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index figures for September showed no surprises.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, edged down 0.04 percent to 106.5580 in late trading.

The core PCE, which the Federal Reserve uses as a key measure of inflation, rose 3.7 percent in September from a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Friday. The core PCE peaked around 5.6 percent in early 2022 and has been on a mostly downward trek since then, though it is still well above the Fed's 2 percent annual target.

The University of Michigan released the final reading of the Consumer Sentiment Index, which declined from 67.9 in September to 63.8 in October, compared to analyst consensus of 63.

The decline was driven largely by higher-income consumers and those with sizable stock holdings, consistent with recent weakness in equity markets, according to the University of Michigan.

In the meantime, U.S. Treasury yields were mixed. The 2-year rate stood at 5.03 percent, and the 5- and 10-year yields were at 4.79 percent and 4.85 percent, respectively.

